MIUI 9 Said To Bring Small Interface Design Changes

More details about the upcoming MIUI 9 custom ROM have continued to surface online. We recently saw a leaked screenshot of the lock screen showing that it will come with quick launch shortcuts for some apps, including the torchlight. Before then, Xiaomi’s VP marketing had shared screenshots of a new MIUI theme called Geometry which was thought to be a screenshot of the MIUI 9 interface. Now, Xiaomi is said to have invited some media persons to have an advance feel of the MIUI 9 and they have some story to tell.

From details gathered from them, we understand that the MIUI icon has not changed on the version 9 but there are some few tweaks here and there on the interface but no major changes. The changes would only be in some of the quick launch shortcuts. Looks like most of the major changes in the UI will be in the kernel build as the MIUI 9 ROM is expected to be lighter and simpler. Xiaomi’s CEO had hinted that it will be more fluid and powerful and we are told also that MIUI 9 will come with a better optimisation for a smoother experience and enhanced battery life. Some other features which we have heard earlier include screen recorder, split screen, and Picture-in-Picture mode.

Read Also: MIUI 9 Features Leak: Split Screen & Picture-in-Picture

In addition, MIUI 9 is said to come with some other features like screen recorder, split screen, and Picture-in-Picture mode. The Xiaomi Mi 6 is tipped to be the first model to get the first batch of the ROM and the new UI is expected to be unveiled officially at the end of this month or early next month.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: