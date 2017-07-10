MIUI 9 To Be Released Before August 16, Lock Screen Design Leaks

It has been over 8 months now since Xiaomi kick-started the development of its next-gen MIUI intuitive and we’re sure it is almost time the custom ROM is made official. To that end, a Xiaomi official has hinted that the MIUI 9 will be released before August 16 which is a little over a month from now.

There are indications that the launch is imminent, apart from the fact that it is long due. One of such indication is the rate at which the MIUI 9 features have been coming out. A leaked screen shot said to be he MIUI 9 Interface’s lock screen’s new look appeared online and it was immediately confirmed by Xiaomi via the MIUI Weibo account that the interface is really for the MIUI 9.

Taking a closer look at the screen shot, the interface’s lock scren design will see a slight change from that of the MIUI 8. The screenshot shows the locked screen will have a few app shortcuts to MIJIA app, Universal Remote control app, Mi Pay, Mi Bus card, while at the bottom there is a quick launch button for the flashlight. The apps shortcut may likely be customizable and not necessarily be specifically for the apps shown.

We expect more and more features leak as the launch draws closer. Already, Xiaomi has revealed the next-gen MIUI interface would come with such features as split screen and picture-in-picture with screenshots of the interface showing the features. There is also word that Xiaomi will be yanking off SMS scheduling on the upcoming interface due to a low number of SMS users and also that there won’t be unnecessary apps stuck in your display as it allows users to delete systems apps. More features would definitely be revealed to come on the interface that is tagged to be fluid and more powerful.

