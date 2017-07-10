Mid-Range ZTE V0840 Seen On Geekbench Sporting Snapdragon 425

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

A new ZTE phone has been benchmarked on Geekbench. The ZTE V0840 is another mid-range smartphone that most likely belongs to the Blade series.

The ZTE V0840 appeared on TENAA back in June with multiple RAM and storage versions but the Geekbench listing comes with 3GB of RAM. It runs Android 7.1.1 and is powered by a MSM8917 a.ka. Snapdragon 425.

This is a quad-core chip clocked at 1.4GHz with an Adreno 308 GPU. Maximum display support is 720p and that is exactly what you get in the ZTE V0840.

The device scores 673 points in the single-core test and 1850 points in the multi-core test.

According to the TENAA listing, the ZTE V0840 will have a 5-inch display that will draw power from a 2500mAh battery. Like the other Blade phones released this year, it will have dual rear cameras (13MP + 2MP) and a 5MP front facing camera.

The 3GB version may come with either 16GB or 32GB of storage since there are also 2GB RAM and 4GB RM variants. Irrespective of the storage capacity, there is an option to add an extra 128GB via a microSD card slot.

Other features include dual SIM support, dual WiFi bands, and Bluetooth.

(Sources: 1, 2)

