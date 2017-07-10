Snapdragon 835 Phones Top AnTuTu’s June 2017 Smartphones List

Every month, AnTuTu releases a list of the overall top 10 smartphones. There is also a list for each operating system (Android and iOS). The lists for June have been released and Android takes the lead again with the OnePlus 5.

For the month of May, the HTC U11 was the king of smartphones, however the OnePlus 5, released last month has dethroned it.

The OnePlus 5 claims the top spot with 181879 points, making it the first device to cross the 180k mark. It is followed by the ZTE’s Nubia Z17 and not the HTC U11 as it was released in June too and packs 8GB of RAM. The U11 claims the third spot.

The Galaxy S8+ comes in at number four with 171703 points while Xiaomi’s Mi 6 takes the fifth position with 170255 points. The iPhone 7 Plus is still on the list and sits at number six and the iPhone 7 is number eight on the list losing the seventh spot to Sony’s Xperia XZ Premium. The Galaxy S8 takes the ninth spot and the Snapdragon 821-powered OnePlus 3T is the tenth.

For the next few months until the new iPhone(s) release, expect to see Snapdragon 835 phones take the lead.

The top ten iOS devices sees the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro take the lead with its Apple A10X Fusion chip. The iPhone 7 Plus is second and the iPad Pro 9.7 comes in at number three.

The Android list is straightforward. After the OnePlus 3T at the eight position, LeEco’s Pro 3 comes in at number 9 and the Smartisan M1L closes the list.

(Source)

