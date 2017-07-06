Alleged Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact with Snapdragon 835, 4 GB RAM, Android 8.0 Appears on AnTuTu

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

A report that was published earlier today revealed the pricing and color variants of the alleged Sony Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact. The model numbers of these phones are speculated as G8341 and G8441. A UAProf (user agent profile) of Sony G8341 had revealed that the smartphone would be featuring a full HD display and Android 8.0. Rumors hint that this phone would be launching as Sony Xperia XZ1 flagship. The user agent profile and AnTuTu listing of Sony G8441 suggests that it may launch as Xperia XZ1 Compact.

Through UAProf it has been revealed that the Sony G8441 would be featuring a HD display and it would be coming with Android 8.0 and Bluetooth 5.0. However, the major revelation of the purported Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact comes through the listing of G8441 on AnTuTu.

It has been revealed that Sony G8441 would be driven by Snapdragon 835 chipset and 4 GB of RAM. It will be coming with a native storage of 32 GB. Its rear camera will be of 8-megapixel and its front camera will be also of 8-megapixel. It will be coming preinstalled with Android 8.0. Since its screen supports an HD resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels, it seems it will be sporting a smaller display.

Previous rumors have revealed that the Sony Xperia X1 Compact would be coming with a 4.6-inch display. It is also speculated to house a 2,800mAh battery. As far as the Sony Xperia XZ1 is concerned, it is rumored to come with a 5.2-inch full HD display, Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4 GB RAM, and a 3,000mAh battery.

Apart from these two phones, the rumor mill is also talking that the Sony flagship would be driven by the company’s inhouse chipset. Other reports claim that this flagship would be full-screen display from JDI.

There is another smartphone called Xperia X1 that is rumored to debut this year. It features 5-inch full HD screen, Snapdragon 660 chipset,4 GB RAM and 2,800mAh battery. Lastly, there is another rumor about Sony Xperia X Ultra that is rumored to house a 6.4-inch screen with 21:9 aspect ratio and Snapdragon 660. Sony will be holding a press conference on Aug. 31 to unveil its new phones.

