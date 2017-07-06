Mysterious HTC Ocean’s Leaked Images Show Bezeless Display, Dual Front & Rear Cameras

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

A report published around six months ago revealed that HTC would be releasing only 6 to 7 smartphones this year. In this year, it has already released the HTC U Ultra, HTC U Play, HTC X10 and HTC U11 flagship phone. It seems that the Taiwanese company will be releasing 2 to 3 smartphones in the remaining half of this year. On Weibo, couple of leaked photos of a new HTC flagship featuring bezeless display have surfaced.

As of this writing, there is no way to confirm whether these images are real or fake. As it can be seen in the images, the mysterious HTC flagship seems to be featuring a borderless display with no bezels on its right and left sides. The top bezel features have an OCEAN logo and is thick enough to house dual front cameras.







The dialer app and other Google apps can be seen at the upper part of the screen. The smartphone has rounded corners and its rear seems to feature a pair of vertically arranged cameras along with dual-LED flash. There is no information available on the specifications of this mysterious phone. Since this mysterious phone is packed with some impressive features, there is a possibility that it would be equipped with a pressure sensitive Edge Sense technology enabled frame.

There is a possibility that these images could belong to the rumored HTC Ocean Life phone. The probable reason behind it is that the Ocean Life smartphone is speculated to come with 16-megapixel dual cameras at the front and rear. It is speculated to feature a 5.2-inch display that will produce full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. It is speculated to launch as the first Snapdragon 660 chipset smartphone from HTC.

It will be borrowing some features from the HTC U11 flagship phone such as Edge Sense pressure sensitive frame and USonic audio capabilities. It will be running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS and Sense 9.0 UI. Other features of the HTC Ocean Life include Bluetooth v5.0 and 2,600mAh battery.

