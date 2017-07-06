Elephone P8 Mini Teardown Uncovers The Secrets Inside (Video)

Elephone P8 Mini made its official debut about a month ago as a mid-range device with low-end specs and that sure did a great job in propelling its sales. A lot of units have been sold by Elephone and more are still being sold so, there is no doubt a number of buyers will be curious about what lies inside the device. The P8 Mini comes with a non-removable back which makes it practically impossible for just anyone to flip the device open except those with the technical know-how. The sealed enclosure ensures a better sound experience.

Elephone has created a video of the Elephone P8 Mini being disassembled, revealing the internal components the device comes with. From the video, we can see that the structure of P8 mini is very simple and orderly which is an assurance of the smartphone quality.

The device features a 16MP Samsung front camera with f/2.0 aperture which can help capture the satisfied pictures in low light environment. The P8 Mini also features a dual camera setup at the rear with the cameras capable of snapping shots with Bokeh effect. Elephone is shown to have included a flexible natural graphite flake conductive thread on the battery and a CPU silica gel plate on the shield cover to radiate the heat. This could, in turn, lead to better performance and longer battery usage. Most importantly, the video shows the Elephone P8 Mini was produced with a lot of attention to details in a bid to improve the user experience. You can watch the video from below. We must warn, though, do not try this at home as disassembling the phone without the right expertise could lead to damage aside from voiding the warranty.

See Also: Elephone P8 mini Review – Surprisingly Good Budget Smartphone!

You can watch the video from below. We must warn, though, do not try this at home as disassembling the phone without the right expertise could lead to damage aside from voiding the warranty. The Elephone P8 Mini is available to buy for just $139.99 from Elephone’s website.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: