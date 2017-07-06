Sony Xperia XZ1, XZ1 Compact Pricing, Color Variants Allegedly Appear on Retailer Site

Sony’s IFA 2017 keynote will be held on Aug. 31. It means that the keynote will be held a day before the start of the IFA 2017 tech trade show that will last from Sept. 1 to Sept. 6. The Japanese tech giant is expected to unleash Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact on Aug. 31. These smartphones have been allegedly spotted on a Polish retailer site (Komp.tech). Their listing on the retailer site has revealed its specifications and features.

Komp.tech had listed two Sony smartphones with model numbers G8341 and G8841 on the retailer site. The listings are no longer available but a screenshot contains the listing of both phones. The Sony G8341 is speculated to launch as Sony Xperia XZ1 flagship. A smartphone with the same model number had appeared in some user agent profile in the previous month. It had revealed that the smartphone would be coming with a full HD display and it will be running on Android 8.0.

The Sony 8341 was listed on the Polish retailer site with a pricing of PLN 3,206.99 (~$859). It was listed in color options such as Black, Moonlite Blue, Venus Pink and Warm Silver. The other smartphone with model number G8441 is speculated to launch as Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact. The Polish retailer site listing had revealed that the smartphone would be available in color choices such as Black, Horizon Blue, Snow Silver and Twilight Pink. It was listed with a pricing of PLN 2,749.99 (~$737).

Around two months, a report had revealed that Sony would be releasing three smartphones at IFA 2017. These rumored phones are Sony Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ1 Compact, and Xperia X1.

The Xperia XZ1 is rumored to feature a 5.2-inch FHD screen and the Xperia XZ1 Compact is speculated to come with a 4.6-inch HD display. Both the smartphones are said to be fueled by Snapdragon 835 chipset and 4 GB of RAM. The Xperia XZ1 is speculated to be equipped with a 3,000mAh battery whereas the Xperia XZ1 Compact is likely to house a 2,800mAh battery. The Xperia X1 is rumored to feature a FHD display, Snapdragon 660 SoC, 4 GB of RAM and 2,800mAh battery. All the three phones are speculated to come with 19-megapixel Motion Eye camera sensor that is available on the Xperia XZ Premium.

A recent report has revealed that the Sony’s upcoming flagship could feature a bezeless screen from JDI. A newer report says that the flagship may be driven by Sony’s inhouse chipset.

