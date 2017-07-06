4GB Dual-Cam Flagship Killer – LEAGOO T5 live Photos Released!

LEAGOO T5 is LEAGOO’s flagship model for the first half of the year and for their standards, the specs are relatively top-end. The device features 4GB of RAM as well as 64GB of native storage which should be enough to satisfy those who utilises lots of space of their device. Dual cameras are turning out to be the trend for 2017 and LEAGOO isn’t on to be left out. The device features a dual camera setup made up of a 13MP Sony main sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. Now, we get to meet the LEAGOO flagship live as the company has released photos of the T5.

The photos showcase a mobile device with a beautiful design that sure would give OPPO and Vivo a run for their money. It’s not a bezel-less model but has bezels at the top and bottom. The bottom bezel houses a physical home bottom that doesn’t protrude and which will likely double as a fingerprint sensor just like that of OnePlus 5 or iPhone 7. One of the photos shows what the display looks like while working and we can see it is running stock Android 7.1 Nougat.

The LEAGOO T5 sports a 5.5-inch FHD SHARP display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080p and Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection which not only provide excellent display effect but also give the best protection. The device is powered by a MediaTek Octa-core MT6750T chip and has a 13MP front-facing camera as well. You also get a large 3000mAh LG battery with 5V/2A Quick Charge.

LEAGOO T5 Main Features (Summary)

5.5 inch SHARP FHD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 screen

MT6750T 8-core chipset

SAMSUNG 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM

SONY 13.0MP + OV 5.0MP rear dual camera

OV 13.0MP front camera

LG 3000mAH battery with 5V2A quick charge

LEAGOO OS 2.1( based on Android 7.0)

0.1 sec Unlock, 4 in 1 front-mounted fingerprint ID

LEAGOO T5 is presently available on presale and until July 10, you can save up to $50 and also get a free gift if you buy this stylish phone. The device will be sold for $149.99 but after the promotional offer ends, the price goes up to $199.99. If you are interested, follow the buy now link below.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: