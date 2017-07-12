Xiaomi Mi 6 Will Get The First Taste Of MIUI 9

Recently, a Xiaomi official is credited to have hinted that the company’s next-gen custom ROM MIUI 9 would be released before August 19. A new rumour has now emerged that Xiaomi’s latest Mi 6 flagship will be the first smartphone that would be updated to MIUI 9.

This detail was revealed on MIUI Forum in a group conversation by one of the forum administrators identified as Mushroom bread. You can find the screenshot of the conversation at the end of the post. The admin revealed that MIUI engineers have been working intensively for more than a month so that the MIUI 9 will be released on time. He went further to disclose that the first batch of the custom ROM will only support the Mi 6 and thereafter, other Xiaomi models. He didn’t disclose more than these details but we expect.

MIUI forum administrator didn’t disclose more than these details but we expect the MIUI 9 to be released at the end of this month or early next month. So, if you own the Xiaomi Mi 6, get ready for some exciting times because the MIUI 9 promises some amazing features. According to Xiaomi’s CEO, MIUI 9 will come with a better optimization for a smoother experience and enhanced battery life. Some other features include screen recorder, split screen, and Picture-in-Picture mode. The custom ROM is also expected to be lighter and simpler, according to Xiaomi.

