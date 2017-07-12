Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Launching on August 23, Claims South Korean Media

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Today, a South Korean publication has reported that the Galaxy Note 8 will be debuting on Aug. 23. The publication claims that a Samsung executive has confirmed that a launch event will be held in the next month in New York. However, he declined on confirming on the launch date.

Previous reports had suggested that the Galaxy Note 8 would be released in the worldwide markets by September. However, the fresh report suggests that the Galaxy Note 8 will launch on August 23 and it is also likely to go on sale from the same month.

It seems that there are several reasons behind early launch of Galaxy Note 8. A recent report states that the sluggish sales of Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ have compelled the company to launch the Note 8 early. Another speculation is that since it will be facing stiff competition from the highly anticipated iPhone 8 that is expected to debut in September.

The Investor’s report suggests that the arrival of the iPhone 8 seems to be delayed because of supply issues of different components such as chips and displays. The Galaxy Note 7 and Galaxy Note 5 were launched and sold in August, respectively in 2016 and 2015. It seems that the South Korean company will continue to use the same strategy for the Galaxy Note 8’s launch this year. However, Samsung is yet to confirm on the Aug. 3 launch date for Galaxy Note 8.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to come with a 6.3-inch Infinity Display. It is expected to come in Snapdragon 835 and Exynos 8895 chipset variants. It is pegged to arrive in RAM variants of 6 GB and 8 GB and storage models like 64 GB and 128 GB. It will be equipped with Bixby AI assistant and improved S-Pen stylus. The leaked images of the Note 8 have revealed that it will be coming with rear-facing fingerprint readers. It will be the first Samsung flagship with dual rear cameras.

