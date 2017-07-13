Nokia’s 2017 Smartphones List Along with Their Processors Revealed

Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 smartphones are being released in various markets across the world. In January, a leaked slide had revealed that Nokia would be launching six to seven smartphones this year. A Chinese leakster who holds a consistent track record about many leaks related to Nokia in the past has revealed that Nokia will be releasing 7 smartphones this year. Not only this, he has mentioned the list of 7 Nokia smartphones for 2017 along with the processor that will be powering each one of them.

The Nokia 6 that was unveiled first is powered by Snapdragon 430. Currently, it is selling well in the U.S. The Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 that were unveiled at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017. These phones are respectively powered by MediaTek MT6737 and Snapdragon 430. The remaining four smartphones that are slated to launch in the second half of 2017 are Nokia 2, Nokia 7, Nokia 8 and Nokia 9.

According to the Chinese leakster, Nokia 2 will be available in Snapdragon 212 and a MediaTek processor. It indicates that Nokia 2 will be an entry-level smartphone. Some of the regions will be receiving its Snapdragon edition whereas other regions will be getting its low-end MediaTek processor version.

The Nokia 7 will be driven by Snapdragon 630 chipset and the Nokia 8 would be a more powerful smartphone as the Snapdragon 660 chip will be giving power to it. Previous leaks have revealed that the Nokia 7 would be coming with a single rear camera but the Nokia 8 would be equipped with a dual rear camera system from Zeiss.

An unknown Nokia phone with that had appeared on AnTuTu with Snapdragon 660 could be the Nokia 8 smartphone. The AnTuTu listing revealed that it would be equipped with a 2K screen, 6 GB of RAM, a native storage of 64 GB, a pair 12-megapxiel rear camera sensors and Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The Nokia 7 may feature a full HD display.

The leakster has revealed that the Nokia 9 is powered by Snapdragon 835 which suggests that it is indeed the much-awaited flagship phone from the Finnish brand. Nokia 9 is expected to come with a 5.3-inch QHD display, 13-megapixel dual rear cameras, and 8 GB RAM and it is expected to be launch with a price tag of $699.

Nokia has confirmed that it won’t be releasing any Nokia Android tablets this year. Also, there won’t be any Nokia 4 smartphone as the number 4 is a bad omen in various countries. The Nokia 9, Nokia 8, Nokia 7 and Nokia are expected to debut at IFA 2017.

(source|via)

