LG V30 360-Degree Video Based on CAD Renders Shows its Design from All Sides

LG is pegged to debut the LG V30 on August 31 and exhibit it at the IFA 2017 tech trade show that begins from Sept. 1. It is the second flagship smartphone from the South Korean company. The 360-degree video of LG V30 based on its CAD designs has revealed its beauty from all sides.

The above video shows that the LG V30 would be featuring a USB-C port and an external speaker grill on its bottom side. The right side of the phone is barren. Its topside features a 3.5mm audio jack. The volume buttons and Power key appear to be present on the left edge.

The rear side of the phone is flanked with dual rear cameras that is arranged horizontally and there is a LED flash on its right. A fingerprint scanner is present below the rear camera module. The V30 moniker is engraved on the bottom part of the rear panel.

The LG V30 measures 151.4 x 75.2 x 7.4mm and it is expected to arrive with a 6-inch display. Last year, the LG G5 had featured a 5.3-inch display and the LG V20 came with a 5.7-inch screen. This year, LG increased the display size to 5.7-inch on LG G6. Hence, it is possible that the upcoming LG V30 would be fitted with a larger 6-inch Full Vision display.

Reports suggest that the most striking change that LG would be bringing on the LG V30 is that it won’t be featuring a secondary ticker screen. It is rumored that the tall display of the phone would have a separate portion on its upper part to display the contents of the ticker screen such as notifications and frequently used apps. Since LG is speculated to display OLED panel on LG V30. The upper part of the display may remain on while the other portion of the display is sleeping. It is expected to work like Always-on Display feature from Samsung.

The LG V30 is expected to feature glass rear panel which suggests that it would be coming with wireless charging feature. Rumors have it that the LG V30 would be driven by Snapdragon 835 chipset and 4 GB of RAM. Earlier reports have stated that it would be coming with 6 GB of RAM. It will also feature a microSD card slot. Speculations have it that it would be the first non-Google branded phone that will debut with LG V30.

