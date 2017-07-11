LG Q6, Q6+ and Q6a are Official with Full Vision Display, Facial Recognition, Snapdragon 435

LG Q6, the smaller version of the LG G6 has been officially announced and the smartphone comes in three variants such as LG Q6, LG Q6+ and LG Q6a. LG had introduced full-screen called Full Vision on LG G6. The smartphone supported an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 2,880 x 1,440 pixels. The South Korean has also included the Full Vision display in the LG Q6 series.

LQ Q6, LG Q6+, LG Q6a Specifications and Features

All the LG Q6 models come with 5.5-inch display and support full HD+ resolution of 2,160 x 1,080 pixels along with a pixel density of 442 ppi. The screens of these phones are curved at the edge and their chassis are also curved. LG has incorporated 7000 series aluminum frame along the edges of the LG Q6 phones. As it can be seen in the images of the LG Q6, these phones feature very less bezels.

The LG Q6, Q6+ and Q6a are all powered by Snapdragon 435 chipset. The LG Q6+ has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The LG Q6 features 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. The LG Q6a is the lower-end model featuring 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage.

All the three LG Q6 models come with 13-megapixel camera coupled with single LED flash. On the front side, there is a 5-megapixel wide-angle selfie snapper that is coupled with face recognition sensor. LG has not included a fingerprint sensor on this phone. The LQ Q6 series phones are running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS that is customized with LG UX 6.0. These three phones also feature the same 3,000 mAh non-removable batteries.

Other common features of LG Q6, LG Q6+ and LG Q6a include LTE/3G/2G data connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, v4.2 Bluetooth, NFC and USB Type-B 2.0. These three phones measure 142.5 x 69.3 x 8.1 mm and 149 grams. The color variants of LG Q6 are Astro Black, Ice Platinum, Mystic White and Terra Gold. The LG Q6+ comes in colors like Astro Black, Ice Platinum and Marine Blue. The LG Q6a would be available in colors such as Astro Black, Ice Platinum and Terra Gold.

LQ Q6, LG Q6+, LG Q6a Pricing and Availability

The South Korean company has not confirmed the pricing of the LG Q6 phones. However, it has said that these phones will be first available in Asia starting from August. Later, the Q6 series will also arriving in other markets like Europe, Latin America and North America.

