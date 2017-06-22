LG V30 May Arrive on August 31 for $699; Best Ever LG Flagship Coming to Rival Galaxy Note 8, iPhone 8

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

LG is prepping for the launch of its upcoming flagship, the LG V30. A South Korean publication had reported earlier in this month that LG may introduce the LG V30 earlier in 2017. Now, another South Korean publication has claimed that the LG V30 may get announced on August 31. It means LG would be for the first time using the IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung) platform to unveil its flagship phone. The IFA 2017 will be held between Sept. 1 to Sept. 6. It means that the LG V30 would be announced on Aug. 31 through pre-IFA event and the phablet will be showcased at the IFA 2017 event.

Also, LG would for the making the LG V30 available on pre-orders, which will be first ever for a V series phone. The pre-orders are expected to last for a week or two through the three popular cellular operators in South Korea. The phone will be available for buying in September. As far as pricing is concerned, the LG V30 with 64 GB storage is expected to sell for 800,000 KRW (~$699). It is expected to come in other storage models like 32 GB and 128 GB.

One aspect in which the LG V30 will differ from its predecessors is that it will be coming with an OLED display. The Snapdragon 821 chipset powered LG G6 is equipped with a LCD panel. The publication indicates that the LG V30 would be equipped with a bezeless design like the LG G6. It is expected to sport a totally different design compared to the LG V20 and V10 smartphones. However, it will continue to sport its unique feature of secondary ticker screen.

The LG V10 and V20 came with removable batteries, but the LG V30 is expected to come with a 3,200mAh capacity non-removable battery. This is an attempt from the company to make the flagship arrive with waterproof and dust resistant features.

The rear panel of the LG V30 is rumored to come with dual rear cameras. A leakster has recently revealed that it will be also equipped dual cameras at the front. Like the other 2017 flagship phones, the LG V30 will be driven by Snapdragon 835. Other rumors hint that it will be coming with 6 GB of RAM. With ESS’ new Quad DAC which would be better than audio qualities delivered by previous V series phones. It is expected to retain the 3.5mm audio jack.

According to a Shenzhen-based analyst, the reason why LG is using the IFA 2017 platform to showcase the LG V30 is that it wants to show the world that it has confidence in its upcoming flagship. The analyst further said that compared to other times, LG has put more efforts to take on its competitors of the LG V30 such as Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone 8.

