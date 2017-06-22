Get Xiaomi Wi-fi Amplifier Wireless Repeater for just $9.99!

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Xiaomi has produced all sorts of gadgets over the time and the Wifi amplifier is one of them. I’ve been using it for more than a year and I can assure that it works just great, covering the dead Wifi spots in the house. You can now get it for just $9.99 from lightinthebox.com, which sound like a great deal.

The Wifi Amplifier does wonders for just $10. I’ve always looked for a great yet cheap solution that can extend the Wifi coverage in my parents’ house (I don’t live there, I just help them lol). You see, there are some dead Wifi spots and this little gadget helps a lot.

It’s compatible with all the routers and all you have to do is to power it up, quickly set it up using the Mi Wifi app and you are good to go.

If you have the Xiaomi Wifi router, you just have to plug it in and everything will sync up automatically. The Wifi coverage area is said to increase up 2 times.

I can't really confirm that but it definitely killed all the dead spots and I can definitely recommend it.

