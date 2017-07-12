KFC Announces Huawei-Made Phone To Mark 30 Years in China

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Fast food chain, Kentucky Fried Chicken popularly known as KFC is marking its 30th year in China in a special way. The American company has partnered with Huawei to release a special Colonel Sanders branded smartphone.

KFC made its way into China in 1987 and 30 years later, it has become the largest restaurant chain in the world’s most populous country with 5138 outlets. That is a lot as they only had 100 outlets in 1997.

The KFC smartphone is actually the Enjoy 7 released a few days ago. It has a 5-inch 720p display, a Snapdragon 425 mobile platform, and 3GB of RAM.

Storage is 32GB with microSD support (128GB max) and a 3020mAh battery supplies juice. The rear camera is a 13MP sensor and up front you get 5MP. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

What makes the KFC smartphone different is its design and additional software features. The KFC smartphone is the red model of the Enjoy 7 with the Colonel’s face and the year it entered China engraved on it.

On the software side, the KFC Smartphone comes with the restaurant’s app which has a built-in music feature called KMusic that let’s you create and share playlists at KFC outlets.

Only 5000 units of the KFC Smartphone will be available for purchase and it will sell for ¥1099 (∼$162), same price as the Enjoy 7.

