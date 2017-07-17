Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Renders & Details Surface

Samsung‘s latest Galaxy S8 sales first showed prospects when the flagship went up for sale a couple of months back but along the line, sales have reportedly declined. Couple with the fact that Apple’s 2017 iPhone 8 flagship is just by the wings and may be launched soon, Samsung is said to be planning for a quick release of the Galaxy Note 8 around September.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is the next model in the stylus laden Galaxy Note series that is as old as the Galaxy S-series. A couple of renders of the Galaxy Note 8 leaked recently, basically giving us an idea of what the device may look like. The renders resemble earlier ones we have seen before now and that tends to seal the idea that the Note 8 will utilise a design similar to the Galaxy S8. The leaked renders show the Galaxy Note 8 will have the same infinity display with a near-bezel-less front just like the Galaxy S8. The device will only have slight bezels at the top and bottom but the sides will be curved. Sadly, the renders only show the front view of the Galaxy Note 8 so we still haven’t got a view of the rear. However, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is said to come with dual cameras at the rear which consists of two 12MP sensors with Optical Image Stabilization. There will also a rear fingerprint sensor and as usual a Stylus pen.

Read Also: Snapdragon 845-Powered Galaxy S9 Appears on Geekbench As Samsung SM-G9650

As far as the specs go, the Galaxy Note 8 is also detailed in the leak to pack a 6.2-inch display and will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 chip on some models and an Exynos 8895 chip on some others. The device will also feature 6GB RAM version as the standard model and a higher 8GB RAM version that would be available in China. The price is expected to go as high as 7,000 Yuan (~$1030).

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: