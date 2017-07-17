Xiaomi 5X New Leaks Reveal High Model with Snapdragon 660, 6 GB RAM

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

A leaked poster of the Xiaomi 5X that had surfaced recently gave out some information on its specifications. A clearer image of the poster has surfaced today. Also, fresh leaks suggest that the Xiaomi 5X would be coming in standard and high variants.

It seems that the poster is only talking about the key specs of the standard edition of the Xiaomi 5X. It would be powered by Snapdragon 625 chipset and 4 GB of RAM. A display of 5.5 inches that probably supports full HD resolution would be present on the Xiaomi 5X.

Fresh information suggests that the high edition of Xiaomi 5X would be driven by Snapdragon 660 chipset and 6 GB of RAM. This model will be providing a native storage of 64 GB. The poster reveals that it would be priced at 1,999 Yuan (~$294).

A leaked photo of the alleged Xiaomi 5X that had appeared in the past week revealed that it would be coming with dual rear cameras. New leaks state that it will be graced a 12-megapixel dual camera system that will be featuring a Sony IMX386 sensor and a Samsung S5k3m3 sensor. For shooting selfies, it would be arriving with a 16-megapixel snapper. It would be preloaded with Android 7.1.1 Nougat overlaid with MIUI 9.

It is likely that the standard edition of the Xiaomi 5X would be also coming with same front and rear cameras. There is no confirmation on whether the high version of Xiaomi 5X will sport the same 5.5-inch display or it will feature a larger one. The Xiaomi 5X is rumored to come with a front-mounted fingerprint reader. The pricing of the high variant of the smartphone is not known.

Xiaomi is yet to confirm on the existence of the Xiaomi 5X, but newer information suggests that it would be debuting on July 26 which is less than ten days away. Interestingly, Meizu is confirmed to launch the Meizu PRO 7 and PRO 7 Plus on the same date.

Xiaomi is known for its Mi series high-end phones and Redmi series mid-range phones. These phones are mainly sold online. The Xiaomi 5X is rumored to be the first smartphone from the speculated new sub-brand from the company. Reports claim that the phones under the new sub-brand will be sold offline to rival with brands like OPPO and Vivo.

