Xiaomi 5X Could Be First Smartphone from New Xiaomi’s Sub-brand; Key Specifications and Pricing Leaked

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Xiaomi is speculated to soon introduce a new sub-brand. Rumors had speculated that Xiaomi X1 could be the name of first smartphone under this sub-brand. However, a leaked poster that has surfaced from China has revealed that indicates that Xiaomi would be soon launching a phone called Xiaomi 5X. Speculations indicate that first phone under Xiaomi’s new sub-brand will be this Xiaomi 5X phone, and not Xiaomi X1.

The leakster had already appeared in the previous week. However, only the part showing its pricing was revealed. The poster reveals that the Xiaomi 5X would be coming with a 5.5-inch display that will probably support full HD resolution. The Snapdragon 625 chipset will be powering the phone along with 4GB of RAM.

As it can be seen that the Xiaomi has struck a deal with popular Chinese celebrity, Kris Wu for promoting the Xiaomi 5X. It seems Wu has ended his previous contract with Huawei Honor and is now with Xiaomi to probably advertise the new sub-brand from Xiaomi.

The Xiaomi 5X is expected to feature a thin metallic body and it is expected to arrive in color choices like gold and black. In the leaked poster, the Xiaomi Mi 5X phone that can be seen near the face of the Chinese celebrity features dual rear cameras that carries support for 5x optical zoom.

Read More: Sketchy Xiaomi Redmi 5 Leak Attempts To Reveal Full Specs, Design and Pricing

A leaked photo of a mysterious Xiaomi phone that surfaced in the previous week. The handset sports dual rear cameras coupled with a dual-tone dual-LED flash on its left. Its antenna bands seem to be placed on the upper and lower edges of the back panel. It seems that this image belongs to the Xiaomi 5X. Since the fingerprint reader is not placed on the backside of the phone, it appears that it will be equipped with frontal fingerprint reader.

The Xiaomi 5X is priced at 1,999 Yuan (~$296). The Chinese firm is known for launching smartphones in multiple storage variants. Hence, it is likely that this pricing could probably belong to the lowest configuration model of Xiaomi 5X.

Chinese brands like OPPO and Vivo have gained huge user base thanks to their offline marketing strategy. Xiaomi is rumored to debut its new smartphone sub-brand to compete against these brands. In fact, Xiaomi 5X is speculated to rival with recently launched OPPO R11 phone.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: