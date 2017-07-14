Specs & Price Of Xiaomi’s Upcoming Phone Taking On OPPO R11 Leaked

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Xiaomi’s upcoming mid-range phone has been popping up in the news at almost the same rate as the Meizu Pro 7. The device is tipped to belong to a new smartphone series Xiaomi is introducing to take on OPPO and Vivo. The leaked image of the device seems to corroborate this claim as it looks like the OPPO R11. As if that isn’t enough, a new leaked detail has emerged which contains the price as well as some key specifications of the Xiaomi model identified as X1.

The leaked detail shows that the Xiaomi X1 will come with a price of 1999 Yuan (~$295) which is a decent price. Some of the specs details also contained in the poster is the device will feature a similar 5.5-inch display size with a metal body. In addition, it will come with a dual camera setup at the rear having optical zoom. These are all features of the OPPO R11 and if the rumours are correct, then the device will also be fueled by a Snapdragon 660 chip with 4GB + 64GB memory at the minimum.

We can’t say for sure if this is accurate or when the model will be released but going by the poster, it will be available on Xiaomi Mall, Mi.com, or Mi Home.

