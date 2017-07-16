Meizu PRO 7 Officially Teased; PRO 7, PRO 7 Plus Variants & Pricing Leaked

Meizu PRO 7 is rumored to debut on July 26. It is speculated to launch alongside the Meizu PRO 7 Plus. The rumor mill has revealed plenty of leaked images of the Meizu PRO 7 in the past weeks. Speculations claim that the Meizu PRO 7 and 7 Plus would be debuting at Zhuhai, China on July 26 at 19:30 PM local time. Jeffery Yang, the senior vice-president of Meizu has change the display image of his Weibo profile to PRO 7.

Yang has also posted some new images on his Weibo. The PRO 7 duo are equipped dual rear cameras. It is not clear whether the images revealed by Yang are snapped using the PRO 7. Some of the images posted by him carries image of a window which could be hinting to the USP of the PRO 7 i.e. its secondary screen.

The backside of the Meizu PRO 7 and PRO 7 Plus feature a secondary screen below the dual rear cameras. The secondary screen is 2-inch in size. The secondary screen supports multiple functions such as it can work as a view finder for the dual cameras, for displaying notifications, playing games, and it can even work when the smartphone is turned off.

The Meizu PRO 7 will be a standard variant that is expected to come with a 5.2-inch screen that supports full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. It will be driven by MediaTek Helio X30 chipset that features a deca-core processor. It would be coming in two RAM variants of 6 GB and 8 GB.

The dual cameras module sitting on the backside of the Meizu PRO 7 is equipped with Sony IMX386 + IMX286 12-megapixel sensors. The front-facing camera of the PRO 7 will be of 16-memgapixel. The two variants of the Meizu PRO 7 is rumored to be available with a pricing of 2,799 Yuan (~$413) and 3,299 Yuan (~$486)

The Meizu PRO 7 Plus would be coming with high-end specs compared to the PRO 7. It would be featuring a 5.7-inch QHD display and it would be powered by Samsung Exynos 8895 chipset. It is expected to arrive in three variants such as 4 GB RAM + 64 GB priced at $3299 (~$486), 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage priced at 3,599 Yuan (~$530) and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage costing 3,799 Yuan (~$560).

