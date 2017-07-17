Meizu PRO 7 Launch Invitation Confirms July 26 Unveil

In the past month, plenty of information on the Meizu PRO 7 and PRO 7 Plus smartphones have surfaced. Recently, the senior vice-president of Meizu, Jeffery Yuan had updated his Weibo profile with an image of PRO 7. This indicated that the Meizu PRO 7 may launch on the rumored date of July 26. Finally, the Chinese has confirmed on the unveil event that will be happening on the same date.

The Meizu PRO 7 is now confirmed to debut on July 26 through a launch event that will be held at the headquarters of the company in Zhuhai, China. The event will begin at 7:30 PM local time. Here is the Weibo post from the company that declares the official launch of Meizu PRO 7:





The word “window” in the above Weibo post probably refers to the secondary screen that is present on the rear side of the Meizu PRO 7 duo. This secondary screen can be used for seeing notifications. It can also function as a viewfinder for camera. It can be also used for playing games. Meizu. The 2-inch screen will also work in black and white mode and it will be usable even when the phone is turned off.

Yesterday, some images of the leaked invitations of a box with a dummy unit of the Meizu PRO 7 had surfaced. One of the images of the dummy unit of the PRO 7 contains a secondary screen with the information on the launch date and venue mentioned on it.

The Meizu PRO 7 and PRO 7 Plus are speculated to respectively feature 5.2-inch FHD and 5.7-inch QHD screens that will probably support Quad HD resolution. Previous rumors had hinted that the Exynos 8895 chipset would be powering the smartphone, but fresh details suggest that all the variants of the Meizu PRO & and PRO 7 Plus will be driven by the MediaTek Helio X30 chipset that includes a ten-core processor. Both the smartphones will be equipped with a 12-megapixel dual rear camera setup. It is speculated to include Sony IMX386 and IMX286 sensors.

Following are the speculated RAM and storage variants along with their respective pricing of the both the phones:

Meizu PRO 7

6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage – 2,799 Yuan (~$413)

8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage – 3,299 Yuan (~$486)

Meizu PRO 7 Plus

4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage – 3,299 Yuan (~$486)

6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage – 3,599 Yuan (~$530)

8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage – 3,799 Yuan (~$560)

