Working Meizu Pro 7 Shows Flyme Interface, Selfie Shot on Rear Screen

Once again, we get to see some more features of Meizu‘s upcoming Pro 7 flagship courtesy of a couple of leaked photo of a working unit. The Meizu Pro 7, as we already know, will feature two displays, a large 5.2-inch display at the front while there will be a 2-inch display at the rear.

The idea of a smartphone packing two displays on both sides is innovative enough to generate some interest in the upcoming flagship. The secondary display was initially thought to be an e-ink display which would display missed calls/sms notifications, time/ date and a couple of other icons. But now, it looks like the Pro 7’s display has much more functions than those. The leaked photos show that the back screen will have Meizu’ Flyme interface with similar icons on the main display’s home screen.

The MeizuPro 7 is turning out to be more interesting than we thought. Apart from the dual screens, the Pro 7 will be the first Meizu smartphone to pack a dual camera setup at the rear. The photo also shows the main camera can be used to take selfie shots while it is being previewed on the secondary display. In essence, the rear screen looks like a miniaturised version of the front screen but sure, there can’t be exactly the same functionalities on both displays. The secondary display looks good for one handed control but that will only be comfortable with the left hand.

In addition to these features, MediaTek has already confirmed that the Pro 7 will be the first Helio X30-powered smartphone. As per the configuration, the Pro 7 will feature a 5.2-inch 1080p display and would have a 4GB + 64GB memory version and another with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The Pro 7 is also expected to start at 2799 Yuan (~$410) and is expected to be launched at the end of this month.

(source)

