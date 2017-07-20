Samsung Says You Should Note The D8, August 23 It Is

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Samsung has officially confirmed the date of the Galaxy Note 8 launch as August 23. The announcement was made via its official twitter account over an hour ago.

Find out what it means to do bigger things on 08.23.2017. pic.twitter.com/xsbqdP0QBM — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) July 20, 2017

A few days ago, Samsung’s CEO, DJ Koh had said at an event in Taiwan that the stylus-toting Galaxy Note 8 will launch late August. He also mentioned that availability will be in two phases. South Korea, US and UK will get it in September and then rest of the world will get it in October.

The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to feature the same infinity display design as the Galaxy S8 and S8+ and the launch poster confirms that. There are no bezels on the sides and the top and bottom ones feature the same curves and probably thickness as the S8. The aspect ratio will be 18.5:9 and the display will be 6.3-inches.

Another major feature coming to the Galaxy Note 8 is dual cameras. Leaked CAD images show the cameras positioned horizontally in the middle of the phone with the LED flash, laser focus module and fingerprint scanner flanking the sensors on the left.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is also rumored to be Samsung’s most expensive smartphone till date. The rumor is that pricing will start at $900 and there will be a 64GB model and a 128GB model.

The Galaxy Note 8 unpacked event will be streamed live on the official website for those who may wish to watch it.

