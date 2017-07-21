LG Q8 With Dual Cameras, Water Resistant Body & Flagship Specs Launched

Barely one week ago, South Korean tech giant LG announced the LG Q6, Q6+ and Q6a with the Q6 looking like a compact G6. Now, the tech giant has launched yet another smartphone, this time dubbed LG Q8. The smartphone was unveiled in Italy with specs that are in no way mid-range but flagship in all aspect.

LG Q8 Design & Specification

In terms of the design, the Q8 looks very much like a compact version of the LG V20 which was unveiled last year and has a similar secondary display up front. It features a metal body and is listed with an IP68 certification meaning it is dust and water proof and can survive up to 1.5 meters underwater for 30 minutes just like the flagship G6. The device also packs a fingerprint sensor at the rear and a similar horizontally aligned dual camera arrangement similar to the V20.

Talking about the specification, the LG Q8 sports a 5.2-inch QHD display with a 2560 x 1440pixel resolution. The Q8 has onboard a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 chipset giving it the firepower and that is backed by 4GB of RAM while there is 32GB of expandable storage inside. The dual cameras are configured as a 13MP + 8MP telephoto and wide angle lens combination and are capable of recording 4K videos. The Q8 also features a Hi-Fi DAC sound system for superior audio quality and keeping the lights on is a decent 3,000 mAh non-removable battery. It comes with a dimension of 149 x 71.9 x 8 mm, weighing just 146g.

LG Q8 Price & Availability

The LG Q8 is slammed with a hefty €599 in Europe and sales will commence later this month. It is not known if and when LG will roll out the model for other regions.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: