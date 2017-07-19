Moto G5S Plus Release Drawing Near; Full Specs, Scanned Photo Leaked

Motorola has couple of smartphones waiting for release such as Moto Z2, Moto Z2 Force, Moto G5S, Moto G5S+, Moto M (2017) and Moto X4. The company has already confirmed that will be a launch event on July 25. It has not confirmed the names of the smartphones that will be debuting at the upcoming launch event. Some speculate that the Moto Z2 and Z2 Force flagship devices will be unveiled on July 25. Others are of the view that the company may launch the Moto G5S and Moto G5S+ (Moto G5S Plus) smartphones. A leaked scanned photo of the Moto G5S Plus and its entire specifications have surfaced which suggests that is arrival is drawing near.

These leaked information have been revealed by Andri Yatim who has been spilling plenty of leaked information on upcoming Motorola phones. The Moto G5S and G5S+ will be introduced as improved versions of the original Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus phones that were unveiled during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in February.

The Moto G5S and G5S+ are expected to come to with a metal unibody design. Below the display of Moto G5S+ in the above image is the capacitive Home button that houses a fingerprint scanner. Above the display is the selfie camera and a dedicated LED flash for it. The back panel has a dual camera setup supported by dual-LED flash.

According to Yatim, the Snapdragon 626 chipset will be powering the Moto G5S+ along with 4 GB of RAM. It is expected to arrive with a native storage of 64 GB. It will arrive preinstalled with Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS. It will be coming with an LED enabled front-facing camera of 8-megapixel. The rear side of the phone will be featuring a dual camera module which includes a 12.9-megapixel f/1.7 aperture sensor and a 12.9-megapixel f/2.0 aperture sensor. A 3,072mAh battery will be powering the smartphone. It will be also supporting v4.2 Bluetooth

The Moto G5S Plus is expected to arrive in multiple colors like Gold, Grey and White Front with Silver / Gold rear. Leaked photos of the Moto G5S suggests that it would be arriving in trendier colors like Dark Blue, Grey and Gold. The leakster has previously revealed that G5S+ would be carrying a price tag of Rs. 17,999 in India which is around $280 in the United States.

