Alleged LG V30 Geekbench Listing Found As Official Launch Draws Near

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

LG has officially confirmed that it will be holding a launch event on Aug. 31. The LG V30 flagship phone is heavily pegged to get unveiled on the said date. A new flagship smartphone from LG has paid visit to Geekbench. The specs of this device suggest that it could be the LG V30 smartphone.

The LGE-LH932PR could be the LG V30 as it is powered by Snapdragon 835 chipset that includes a 1.9GHz octa-core processor. The SoC is supported by 4 GB of RAM and it is running on Android 7.1.2 Nougat OS. The alleged LG V30 has scored 1899 in the single-core test and in the multi-core test, it has recorded a score of 6350.

The LG V20, the flagship phone from last year, is the first non-Google smartphone to come loaded with Android Nougat OS. It is powered with Snapdragon 821 chipset and 4 GB of RAM. It had scored 1554 in the single-core test and 3626 in multi-core test.

Read More: LG V30 360-Degree Video Based on CAD Renders Shows its Design from All Sides

Rumors have already revealed that the LG would be coming with a 6-inch OLED screen. However, other sources claim that it would be featuring a 5.7-inch OLED screen. Whatever the size of the display of the LG V30, it will certain sport the Full Vision display that offers an aspect ratio of 18:9. It has been already leaked that the LG V30 would be measuring 151.4 x 75.2 x 7.4mm.

The secondary ticker screen has been the USP of the predecessor phones such as the LG V10 and LG V20. However, the upcoming LG V30 will be the first smartphone from the company to feature an OLED panel. The LG V30 is unlikely to feature a separate secondary display. However, the upper portion of the LG V30’s OLED panel will function like the secondary ticker screen to display all the notifications and other things. It is expected to function like Always-on Display feature available on recent Samsung flagships.

The LG V30‘s rear panel is rumored to be flanked with glass. This would make it possible to come with support for wireless charging. It would be sporting an IP68 certified body and it also feature a microSD card apart from the 64 GB internal storage. Other specs that it is expected to come on the LG V30 include rear-mounted fingerprint reader, 13-megapixel dual rear cameras and Android O.

(source|via)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: