Xiaomi Mi 5X Official Photos Appear; Registrations Cross 200,000 Mark

Yesterday, we had reported that Xiaomi will be launching the Xiaomi Mi 5X as well as the MIUI 9 update on July 26. The Mi 5X has been already listed on the online store of Xiaomi in China for registrations. The official listing of Xiaomi Mi 5X also carries three images of the smartphone.

The official images of the Mi 5X reveals that it would be coming in three color choices such as black, gold and rose gold. There is nothing special about the design of the phone as there is thick bezel above the display that features a selfie snapper and another thick bezel below the screen that features the capacitive buttons. The left and right sides of the screen are slim. As rumors have hinted, the Xiaomi Mi 5X can be seen sporting a full metallic body.

The bottom side of the phone has the standard 3.5mm audio jack, a USB-C or microUSB port and an external speaker. The right side of the phone has the volume rockers and the Power key. The backside of the phone has a dual camera module that is a dual-tone dual LED flash at the upper-left corner. The rear side of the Xiaomi Mi 5X also features a fingerprint reader. The top and bottom edges of the back panel feature the antenna lines.



Not many details are available on the specifications of the Xiaomi Mi 5X. Leaked poster that appeared in the previous week revealed that it has a 5.5-inch display that probably delivers full HD resolution. It is driven by Snapdragon 625 chipset along with 4 GB of RAM. It will be available for 1,999. It seems a lot of people are interested in the Xiaomi Mi 5X as over 200,000 people have registered for it. To be precise, 204,000 is the exact number.

Speculations indicate that the Mi 5X will feature a 12-megapixel dual camera system will include a Sony IMX386 sensor and a Samsung S5k3m3 sensor. Its frontal camera will be of 16-megapixel. And also, rumors hint that there will be higher model featuring Snapdragon 660 chipset and 6 GB of RAM.

The upcoming launch event for Xiaomi Mi 5X will be held on July 26 at Beijing National Convention Center. Xiaomi is signed up Kris Wu, a popular Chinese celebrity to promote the Mi 5X. On the same date, Meizu will be unveiling the Meizu PRO 7 flagship phone.

(source)

