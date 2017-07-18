Xiaomi Mi 5X, MIUI 9 Officially Launching on July 26

A leaked poster that appeared in the past week revealed that Xiaomi is working on a new smartphone called Xiaomi Mi 5X. An official Weibo post from the company confirms that the Xiaomi Mi 5X will be launching with MIUI 9 on July. The post also carries an image that confirms that clearly mentions the July 26.

Read More: Xiaomi Reportedly Signs Deal With Samsung For 6-inch OLED Panels For Its 2018 Flagship

The above Weibo post confirms that the Xiaomi Mi 5X and MIUI 9 will be introduced together on the said date. In 2016, the MIUI 8 was unveiled with Mi Max phablet. Hence, the rumor mill was speculating that MIUI 9 would be introduced alongside the Xiaomi Mi Max 2. However, it did not happen so. It seems that Xiaomi had planned to reveal the MIUI 9 with a new phone, the Xiaomi Mi 5X.

Well-known celebrity from China, Kris Wu can be seen endorsing the Mi 5X. So far, only the backside of the phone has been revealed. It seems to be coming with a metal unibody design. It features dual cameras placed at the top-left corner of the back panel. The rear also features a fingerprint reader. Another poster of the Xiaomi Mi 5X has revealed that it would be featuring a 5.5-inch display that would be probably featuring a full HD resolution. The Snapdragon 625 chipset and 4 GB RAM are present under the hood of the Xiaomi Mi 5X. It will be priced at 1,999 Yuan (~$295).

Speculations are rife that the Xiaomi Mi 5X would be also coming in a higher variant featuring Snapdragon 660 chipset and 6 GB of RAM. Both the models of the Xiaomi Mi 5X are rumored to feature 12-megapixel dual rear cameras that includes a Sony IMX386 sensor and a Samsung S5k3m3 sensor. It may come with a frontal camera of 16-megapixel.

The MIUI 9 update is expected to arrive with revamped icons and new wallpapers. It is also expected to bring some new features such as split screen mode that has already appeared in leaked shots and Picture-in-Picture mode. As Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has confirmed before, the MIUI 9 will be smoother, more stable and powerful.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: