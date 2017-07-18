Alleged iPhone 8 Final Design Revealed in New Renders; Power Button to Include Fingerprint Reader?

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Apple is expected to debut the iPhone 8 in September this year. It is rumored to arrive with a redesigned appearance to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Apple iPhones. A Forbes reporter named Gordon Kelly has worked with Nodus, a designer to create iPhone 8 renders based on its CAD schematics of the smartphone that have surfaced through the supply chain.

The rumor mill has predicted that the Apple iPhone 8 would be featuring an under glass front-mounted fingerprint scanner. If this Plan A does not work out, Apple may use Plan B which would mean that the fingerprint scanner would be placed on the rear side of the iPhone. According to Kelly, Apple iPhone 8 may come with Plan B.

The iPhone 8 renders suggest that it would be coming with a full-screen display for the 5.8-inch OLED display. However, there will be a cutout at the top that will be housing a selfie snapper, an earpiece and some sensors. The backside of the iPhone 8 has a vertically stacked dual rear cameras that are located at the top-left corner.

The dual cameras are expected to come with augmented reality capabilities. Kelly states that “horizontally aligned cameras are more effective and the phone is expected to be held in a landscape orientation.” This is the reason why Kelly feels that the iPhone 8 would be equipped with dual rear cameras. According to Kelly, the iPhone 8 will retain the Lighting port and it won’t be featuring USB-C port. Also, it won’t be featuring a 3.5mm audio jack. The rear side does not seem to feature a fingerprint scanner.

The renders show that the iPhone 8 has a large-sized Power button. There is a probability that Apple may incorporate the fingerprint reader inside the big Power button. It can become possible as Apple has been granted a patent for such an arrangement for the fingerprint scanner.

As far as the confidence level is this leak is concerned, Kelly says that Nodus was comfortable to the extent of revealing its itself as the source and the case designer has also said Apple is prototyping its retail cases for the upcoming iPhone from them.

Previous speculations have revealed that the iPhone 8 would be sporting all-glass design that it had previously used on iPhone 4S smartphone. This would allow the iPhone 8 to support wireless charging. Since its slated to get announced in September, more details on its specs are expected to surface in the coming weeks.

