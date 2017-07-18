Xiaomi Announces Cheapest 32-inch Mi TV 4A Model Selling For 1099 Yuan ($163)

Xiaomi has officially unveiled its smallest Mi TV yet, and it is a 32-inch model of the Mi TV 4A range just as we notified you. The TV is indeed the smallest in the history of Xiaomi TV and as such comes with the lowest price of all the models.

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A (32 inches) uses a plastic housing with its entire body coming in black colour. As a result of the plastic body in use, the new Mi TV 4A comes with a highly reduced weight which is just 3.9Kg, making it suitable to be easily carried around even by females. When the base is attached to the TV frame, the weight goes up to 3.94Kg.

Talking about the key configurations, the Mi TV 4A features a 32-inch display with a resolution of 1,366 x 768 pixels and refresh rate of 60Hz. The TV has a viewing angle of 178 degrees. It is powered by a Quad-core 1.5GHz processor having four Cortex-A53 cores. The graphic is powered by a Mali-450 MP3 GPU while the processor is supported by 1GB of RAM and there is 4GB of storage space available inside. The Mi TV 4A (32) also comes with two 5W stereo speakers while available interface includes two HDMI, an AV port, an S/PDIF output, DTMB, USB port and a connector. The Mi TV 4A 32-inch version also runs Xiaomi TV PatchWall system meaning it has some smart features such as content recommendation according to user’s habit, seamless streaming of content and others.

As for the price, the Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 32-inch version is priced at 1099 Yuan ($163) and will officially go on sale at 0.00 on July 23. On the day sales would open, Xiaomi will be offering 100 yuan off the shipping fee.

