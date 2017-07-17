Xiaomi Mi 5X May Launch on July 26, Same Day As Meizu Pro7

This morning we learnt that Meizu will be launching its flagship, the Pro7, on July 26. New info from tech analyst, Kevin Wang says Xiaomi also has an event on that same day. Although he didn’t specify the device launching, sources say it is the Xiaomi Mi 5X.

The Mi 5X is the latest Xiaomi device in the news. The new smartphone is the same one that is supposed to take on Vivo and OPPO with its photography centered specs. Initially thought to launch under a new sub-brand called Lanmi (Blue Rice) and as the Lanmi X1, it appears things have taken a different turn.

The Xiaomi Mi 5X will feature dual rear cameras said to be a combination of a Sony IMX386 sensor and a Samsung S5K3M3 CMOS sensor. It will also have a 16MP front facing camera. A leaked poster says it will have a 5.5-inch display,Snapdragon 625 processor, and 4GB of RAM. Price tag is set at ¥1999 (~$295).

There is also mention of a high-end model with a Snapdragon 660, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. If the base version is priced at almost $300, we should expect at most a $350 price on the high-end model and that is not too far from the price of the Mi 6.

Xiaomi teased the new product today by making a joke about a photo studio run by a certain Mr. X. Turns out they were referring to their new brand ambassador, Wu Yifan as a picture uploaded on his weibo page shows him in a photographer’s studio holding a phone.

Zoom in on the device and you can make out the same camera bump present on the first leaked image of the Xiaomi Mi 5X (X1).

