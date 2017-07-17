Mediatek Set To Release 12nm Smartphone Chips This Year

Things haven’t really gone well for Mediatek this year. Its high-end Helio X30 chip will just be arriving this month in the Meizu Pro 7, months after its official release.

The late arrival of the Helio X30 isn’t the only issue Mediatek has to deal with. Even in the other categories, it has lost its customers to Qualcomm. The Snapdragon 400 and 600 series are now the go-to chips for entry level and mid-range phones.

The cumulative effect is a drop in gross margin, dropping to as low as 35% from almost 50%. However, the chip maker still remains number 2 in the list of top IC suppliers this year.

Market sources say Mediatek is planning a comeback with the release of the Helio X30 and some new chips built using TSMC’s 12nm process technology. The 12nm chips are expected to bring Mediatek a highly competitive performance/cost advantage.

There are no other details about the new chips but we know the upcoming Helio P23 isn’t one of them as early leaks say its a 16nm chip. The launch of the new chip may help the company regain lost customers such as OPPO, Vivo, and Xiaomi.

