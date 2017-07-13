Xiaomi Releases Android 7.1.1 for Mi 5C Via MIUI 8.5.3.0 Update, Promises Android O

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

As promised a few months ago by the MIUI team, a stable Android 7.1.1 update is now rolling out to the Mi 5C.

The update which comes via a MIUI 8.5.3.0 update is over 1GB in size. You can decide to wait for the OTA or grab the file via the link provided below.

The beta version was already available for over three months already but is only now rolling out as a stable version.

Apart from the bump in version number, the update brings a number of new features and optimizations. For example, the number of system apps that autostart has been reduced by 41. A bug that affects the brightness when you switch from auto to manual has been fixed. There are also updates to the calculator and clock app.

The exciting part of the announcement is the promise to upgrade the Mi 5C to Android O. While the update might not come in time, it is still good news to know it will get it.

The Xiaomi Mi 5C was released in February 2017 and is the first smartphone to be powered by Xiaomi’s own Surge S1 processor. It has a 5.15-inch display, 3GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a 2860mAh battery.

(Source, Download Link)

