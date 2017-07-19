Honor 9 Premium Edition with 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage Heading to Europe for €455

The Huawei Honor 9 is available in two storage models such as 4 GB of RAM + 64 GB of storage and 6 GB of RAM + 64 GB of storage. Fresh information suggest that the Europe will get the premium edition of Honor 9 with higher storage. The pricing of the new variant has also surfaced.

According to WinFuture, the high-end version of the Honor 9 will be featuring 6 GB of RAM and it will have a native storage of 128 GB. This model is known as Honor 9 Premium. Usually smartphones with higher RAM are launched in China and some Asian nations. However, it seems that Honor wants to release Honor 9 with 6 GB of RAM in other regions.

The Honor 9 Premium has already landed in Italy. It has been made available through carriers like Tre and 3. The Honor 9 Premium pre-orders have started in the Switzerland. However, the flagship will be available for shipping from Aug. 28. It is not known when will the other European regions will be receiving the Honor 9 Premium.

Compared to the standard edition of the Honor 9 that features 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM, the premium variant is expected to come with an additional cost €50 which means that it will be selling with an outright cost of about €450.

There is no information on the color variants that will be made available for Honor 9 Premium. The standard edition comes in color options such as Black, Gold and Silver or Grey. The Honor 9 is receiving overwhelming response as Honor has reported that it has sold more than 1 million in the first month of making it available for pre-orders. Hence, the Honor 9 Premium is also expected to receive positive response.

Apart from the 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, the Honor 9 Premium features a 5.2-inch full HD display and is fueled by the home-brewed Kirin 960 chipset. The Android 7.1 Nougat OS comes with EMUI v5.1 skin from Huawei. Its dual camera setup includes a 20-megapixel sensor and 12-megapixel sensor. Its front-facing camera is of 8-megapixel. It features a 3,200mAh battery.

