iPhone SE Gets New 32GB and 128GB Storage Variants Exactly A year After Release

Asides the Product Red iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus released today, Apple also released two new iPhone SE models. These new models are actually just new storage variants for the compact sized iPhone SE.

Apple launched the iPhone SE exactly one year ago as a successor to the iPhone 5s. The device retained the 4.0-inch display size but brought new features present in the bigger iPhone 6s and 6s Plus. However, it’s release was marred by the fact that Apple had launched it with 16GB of storage (though there was a 64GB model too).

Today, Apple has released two new storage variants for the iPhone SE, a 32GB model and a 128GB model. If you head to the official website, the 16GB and 64GB models are no longer available and have been replaced by the new storage variants. It appears Apple has discontinued both which is a bit weird. We totally understand that the 16GB model has to go but why include the 64GB model?

Both models will be available for purchase at 8:01 am (PDT) on Friday, 24th of March. The 32GB model will sell for $399 and the 128GB will sell for $499. You will be able to choose from Silver, Gold, Space Gray, or Rose Gold.

