Color Me Red: iPhone 7 and 7 Plus Gets New Color Variant

2017 is a colorful year, literally. Starting in January, we have seen manufacturers release new color variants for their phones. Today, Apple joined the bandwagon with a new red variant for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

The new color variant is a special edition model made in partnership with Product Red ( (PRODUCT)RED ), a non-profit organisation that aims to create awareness and raise funds for eliminating HIV/AIDS in Africa. Both Apple and Product Red have been working together for 10 years now. The first Product Red Apple device was an iPod nano, and till date the partnership has included other special edition products like accessories for the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.

READ MORE: Apple iPhone 8 Concept Design Images Appear

The new iPhones will be available globally starting on Friday, the 24th of March and doesn’t differ from the regular versions in any way. Apple says it will be available in 128GB and 256GB variants and will cost $749 and $869 respectively.

In the last one week we have seen some big name manufacturers announce new color variants for their devices. OPPO announced a green variant of the OPPO R9S; OnePlus launched a new matte black variant of the OnePlus 3T which went on sale today in Paris; and Vivo has also says there is going to be a matte black edition of the Vivo Xplay6.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: