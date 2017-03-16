OPPO Goes Green, OPPO R9S Gets A Fresh New Color Variant

OPPO continues to give the R9S a new paint job, adding more options for fans to choose from. Recently, a red color variant was added to the R9S lineup and now the company has announced a fresh Green color variant of the R9S via Weibo. This brings the number of colors the R9S is available on to five which include Rose Gold, Gold, Black, Red and now Green color.

The world is going green and in getting on with the tide, OPPO joins Huawei who also added a new green paint job to the P10 range of colors. The OPPO R9S fresh green variant still retains the design of the other variants but of course, the new gives a different perspective to the device’s look. The antenna band looks almost none existent as the color scheme does a good job of masking it well.

On the specs end, the device packs the same lineup as the original R9S, sporting a 5.5-inch 1080p display with the latest Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection which should provide better resistance against drops. Inside, the R9S is running the Snapdragon 625 chipset, a much better upgrade as compared to the Helio P10 chipset in the OPPO R9. As for memory, there is a 4GB RAM and 64GB of ROM setup. Further, the R9S packs a 16MP Sony IMX398 sensor at the rear, which is said to be jointly developed by OPPO and Sony. The sensor is reportedly fast and “comparable to SLR camera speeds” and comes with tailored features. There is also dual-core focus and dual LED flash onboard. The device also features a 16MP sensor up front as well. As for the software, the OPPO R9S runs on the company’s ColorOS 3.0 version. Inside, there is a decent 3010mAh battery but with VOOC fast charging, the battery shouldn’t be an issue on the device.

The OPPO R9S fresh Green color variant will be officially unveiled on March 19. The price of the new color variant is not yet known but it isn’t expected to be higher than the 2799 Yuan ($416) price tag of other variants.

