OPPO sold 3 million OPPO R9S Units In January 2017

OPPO continues to soar higher and higher, achieving monstrous sales figures catapulted by the huge success of the R9 series. The company achieved record-breaking success with the R9 and it is likely the R9S will continue this feat as it has been revealed that the company has sold over 3 million units of the R9S.

The OPPO R9S was released late last year and the company then added a sleek variant with a red paint job in December. The R9S came with a design which looks like the R9 but with a more refined design and some top notch specs. The company retained the VOOC fast charge technology that helped market the R9. These perhaps might have helped it achieve a sales figure of 3 million in January alone, as reported by research firm CINNOResearch.

Read More: OPPO R9s Released in Australia, Priced at $450

For a smartphone that is barely four months old, 3 million units in sales in just one month is a record figure and is perhaps an indication that the smartphone will go on to have a great run in the market. At 2799 Yuan ($416), the OPPO R9S isn’t a very cheap smartphone but its great design and rich specs lineup make it a hot selling piece. As a reminder, the R9S comes with a 16MP Sony IMX398 sensor at the rear, which is said to be jointly developed by OPPO and Sony. The sensor is reportedly fast and comparable to SLR camera speeds and there is also dual-core focus as well as dual LED flash onboard. The R9S comes with a Snapdragon 625 chipset backed by a 4GB RAM and there is 64GB of storage.