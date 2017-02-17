Probable Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X Top-End Version Spotted, Features A Better Processor

Xiaomi recently released the Redmi Note 4X this month with the highly efficient Snapdragon 625 chipset, making the device a fan-favorite. Added to that, the device came in five cool colors including a Hatsune Miku special edition which came in green color. The Redmi Note 4X was only made available in 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. Well, it seems that isn’t the only memory version the device will come in.

Xiaomi did include on its website, the existence of a 4GB + 64GB version which hasn’t been made available till date. However, the high-end version of the Redmi Note 4X has appeared on TENAA. The images accompanying the TENAA listing leaves no room for doubt as to whether this is indeed the Redmi Note 4X even though it was only identified by the model name MBE6A5.

According to the TENAA listing, the Redmi Note 4X (MBE6A5) sports the same 5.5-inch TFT display with a resolution of 1980 x 1080 pixels like the current versions on sale. The device is listed with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and on the processor end, it packs a deca-core 2.0GHz processor. Now the memory and processor might be an error. It could actually be an octa-core 2.0GHz SoC which points to a Snapdragon 653 processor. The RAM size should, in reality, be a 4GB RAM.

Other listed specs include a 4000mAh battery, a dimension of 151 x 76 x 8.35mm with a weight of 170g and a host of network bands which includes 4G LTE. If this turns out to indeed be a higher version of the Redmi Note 4x, then it would come with a higher price tag. Also, the wide range of network bands it comes with could indicate it would be sold outside China. We’ll be on the look out for more information on this.