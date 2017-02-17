ZTE Nubia New Smartphone Launching on February 26

ZTE‘s subsidiary Nubia has teased that it would be launching a new smartphone on February 26 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017. The teaser was shared on Nubia’s Weibo official page and has as its caption “To Meet New Possibilities”

The launch will take place before the MWC which runs from February 27 to March 2 in Barcelona. The teaser, however, did not state the smartphone that would be unveiled on that day but it is possible it is the Nubia smartphone that appeared on leaked renders weeks back, looking very much like a modified Nubia Z2.

The smartphone (pictured above) adopts the same design as the Nubia Z2, save for the fact that it doesn’t have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. That props up the possibility that the smartphone would feature a front fingerprint sensor which would make it Nubia’s first smartphone with such feature. Also, the camera and flash sit on the same plane with the antenna band line on the top. MWC is just at the corner, so we’ll wait to see what Nubia has in store for us.