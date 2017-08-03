LG V30 to be the First LG Phone with OLED FullVision Display

In 2015, the LG G Flex 2 had arrived with an OLED screen. The South Korean company has now confirmed that its upcoming flagship (still refrains from revealing it as LG V30) will be its first smartphone to arrive with an OLED FullVision screen. Just as the LG G6 came with Full Vision screen, the rumored LG V30 will also feature Full Vision display. According to the company, OLED displays work very well VR apps.

The President of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company, Juno Cho has said that now is the best time to relaunch devices enabled with OLED screen as there is fierce competition between various smartphone OEMs. The 6-inch OLED screen that LG has incorporated in its next flagship is the largest ever screen the company has used on its mobile handset in more than four years.

Because of the FullVision features, the size of the LG V30 will be smaller than its predecessor, the LG V20. Compared to V20, the upper bezel on LG V30 has been reduced by 20 percent and there is 50 percent reduction in the lower bezel. Moreover, the LG V30 will be offering more viewing space on the screen. The LG V20 had the company’s logo sitting on the chin of the phone. However, the LG V30 will have the logo placed on its rear side.

Read More: Report: LG to Become Secondary OLED Supplier for Apple

To be precise, LG V30 will be coming with a Plastic OLED (P-OLED) display that features a plastic substrate instead of a glass substrate that can break easily. It may come with curved edges like the Galaxy S8 and S8+. The screen will be protected by Gorilla Glass 5. It will be supporting QHD+ resolution of 2,880 x 1,440 pixels and it will be carrying support for playback of HDR 10 content. It will support higher contrasts, better frame rates and DCI-P3 color gamut. Since P-OLED panel from LG is encapsulated, each of its panels consume less power which will in turn help in saving the battery.

A recent report reveals that the LG V30 will not be featuring a secondary ticker screen. Instead, rumors suggest that the upper portion of the OLED screen will feature a live floating bar that will display quick shortcuts and it may also show some alerts. The LG V30 is heavily to debut on Aug. 31 and is expected to go on sale in the next month.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: