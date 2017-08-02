LG V30 May Arrive with Live Floating Bar on its Massive 6-inch Display Instead of Secondary Screen

The LG V10 and LG V20 smartphones that were fitted with LCD screens came with additional secondary ticker screens. However, the LG V30 that is going to be unveiled on Aug. 31 that is expected to be the first smartphone from the company with OLED screen is unlikely to feature a secondary ticker screen. A fresh report suggests that the information that showed on the secondary screen of the predecessor LG V series will be still available on the LG V30 in the form of a live floating bar.

An undisclosed internal source has revealed to Android Authority that the South Korean company has not scrapped the idea of secondary screen which has been one of the unique features of LG V30. OLED screen enabled smartphones can show certain notifications on the screen without turning on the entire display. This feature is available as Always-on Display on Samsung flagships. In the same way, a live floating bar will work like a secondary screen on the LG V30’s massive 6-inch OLED display.

The live floating bar is expected to give access to frequently used items and it may also show notifications. There is no information on how the LG V30 will be displaying the floating bar. It may remain at the top portion of the screen or it may be made available as a collapsible short menu that are available on Edge panel of Samsung flagships. There is a possibility that LG V30 may allow users to disable the live floating bar so that they can enjoy the 18:9 full-screen display.

The massive screen of the LG V30 is expected to support QHD+ resolution and it may carry support for HDR 10 and Daydream VR from Google. It is heavily pegged to feature Snapdragon 835 chipset and 4 GB of RAM. It is also speculated to deliver impressive photo shooting experience in low-light conditions as one of its dual rear cameras is expected to feature a f/1.6 aperture lens. It will be packed with a 3,300mAh battery.

Apart from Quad DAC, LG’s collaboration with B&O will allow the LG V30 to deliver stunning audio experience. It is also expected to arrive with MIL-STD-810G military standard certification that was made available on LG V10 and V20 smartphones. It may sound a bit contradicting, rumors have also hinted that it will be coming with wireless charging as it will be featuring all-glass chassis.

