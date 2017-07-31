LG V30 Schematic Shows Single Full Vision Display, Dual Rear Cameras and Rear Fingerprint Scanner

The LG V30 is scheduled for an August 31st launch. It is expected to go on sale on September 15 in South Korea and September 28 in the US. There have been lots of leaks, mostly from genuine and confirmed sources regarding the design of the upcoming flagship and a new one courtesy of Onleaks was revealed today on twitter. This new leak gives us a full look at the design.

The image is a schematic diagram gotten from the LG V30’s user manual, so this is definitely what we are getting when it launches.

The biggest change coming to the LG V30 is the display. The V-series is known for its dual displays but this year the V30 will only have one display. And it is the same full-vision type as the one in the LG G6 but bigger. The display is curved at the corners but doesn’t reach the top, leaving space for a front camera, earpiece and sensors.

The rear of the phone shows that the V30 will retain the dual camera design as its predecessor. The cameras are positioned horizontally and share a single housing. Flanking the cameras on the right is the LED flash and probably a laser focus module. Below them both is a circular fingerprint scanner.

The LG V30 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835. A Geekbench listing shows it will come with 4GB of RAM and Android 7.1.2. Last year’s model was the first smartphone to launch with Android Nougat but it seems things will be different this year.

