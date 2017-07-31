Cheaper 18:9 Full Screen Mobile Phones Will Launch This year

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

LG kick-started the 18:9 display ratio with the LG G6. The full vision display has also appeared in its cheaper LG Q6 series. Following the release of the LG G6, a few Chinese manufacturers have announced they will be releasing phones with full-screen displays later this year. However those manufacturers do not include the big five in the Chinese market.

Latest report says we should expect more 18:9 full screen smartphones this year. According to an insider who works in Taiwan’s industrial chain, display panel makers such as AUO and Innolux are working on improving production capacity of 18:9 displays as there are several smartphones planned to launch with them this year.

The insider also revealed that Huawei, Xiaomi, Gionee, OPPO and Vivo have all ordered for full-screen displays from the same supplier. The orders are said to be in large quantities and will appear in a range of smartphones which may not exceed ¥1500 (~$223).

Sources have also revealed that Xiaomi has three full-screen devices set to launch this year. The high-end Mi MIX 2 is one of the confirmed phones but there are rumors of a low-end or mid-range one too. The phone is expected to feature a Snapdragon 630 SoC, 4GB of RAM and be priced around ¥1599 (~$238).

Unlike the LG G6 and Galaxy S8’s full-screen display, some of the displays in production are said to feature a cut-out at the top for cameras and sensors just like that of the Essential Phone.

