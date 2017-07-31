Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Gets FCC Certified and Also Appears in Leaked Render by Ghostek Case Maker

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is launching on Aug. 23 and receiving FCC certification is one of the prerequisites to launch in the U.S. Fresh information suggests that several model numbers of a Samsung phone that reportedly belongs to Galaxy Note 8 has received certification by Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The Galaxy Note 7, Note 5, Note 4 and Note 3 respectively came with model numbers like SM-N930, SM-N920, SM-N910, SM-900. Previous rumors have suggested that the model number of Galaxy Note 8 is SM-N950F. In the recent past, multiple listings of the Galaxy Note variants have appeared on FCC.

The U.S. variant of the Galaxy S8 is SM-G950U and the U.S. model of the Galaxy S8+ is SM-G955U. Hence, the SM-N950U that has appeared on FCC is the U.S. edition of the Galaxy Note 8. The other model numbers found listed with FCC include SM-N950U1, SM-N950W, and SM-N950XU.

The SM-G950U1 was an unlocked Snapdragon edition for the U.S. Hence, the SM-N950U1 could be another variant hitting the U.S. markets. The SM-N950W variant cold be a Canadian edition of the Galaxy Note 8.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be available in at least four editions such as a global edition driven with Exynos 8895 chipset, two models for the U.S. with Snapdragon 835 chipset powering them and a display-one variant without wireless capabilities.

For Galaxy S8, Samsung did not make multiple models for different carriers as it done before. For the Galaxy Note 8 too, it is expected to go ahead with the same strategy. In the U.S., it will sell only two variants, one will be aimed towards the carriers and the other one would be a factory unlocked edition. The carrier edition will be made in the South Korean facility of Samsung whereas the other three variants are being produced in the Samsung’s Vietnam facility.

Shown above is a new render of the Galaxy Note 8 built by well-known case maker called Ghostek. The above render has been created through information that surfaced from the supply chain of Samsung. The Note 8 can be seen wearing the Cloak series case by Ghostek.

Rumors have suggested that the Galaxy Note 8 would be coming with a 6.3-inch Infinity Display with curved edgesy, 13-megapixel + 12-megapixel dual rear cameras, 6 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage, a USB-C port, an iris scanner, a S-Pen stylus and 3,300mAh battery. The U.S., the U.K and South Korea will be getting the Galaxy Note 8 in early September whereas other regions are expected to receive the flagship phablet from October onwards.

