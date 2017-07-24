Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Dual Rear Cameras Include 13MP + 12MP Sensors with 3x Optical Zoom, Claims Analyst

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be the first flagship smartphone from the company to come with dual rear cameras. Around two months, a South Korean publication had revealed that the configuration of the dual cameras of the Note 8. It also revealed that both the cameras will support 3x optical zoom. Earlier this week, Ming-Chi Kuo, a KGI Securities analyst also confirmed on 3x optical zoom and camera configurations of the Galaxy Note 8.

According to Kuo, the Galaxy Note 8’s dual camera system will include a wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens. One of the dual rear cameras on the iPhone 7 Plus and OnePlus 5 include a telephoto lens. Kuo added that the standard sensor will be of 13-megapixel and the telephoto sensor will be of 12-megapixel. He also claims that the both the sensors will be equipped with 3x optical zoom and optical image stabilization.

It is still not confirmed whether Samsung will use a combination of a wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens. The South Korean media was able to predict the Galaxy Note 8’s unveil date of Aug. 23 before Samsung released the official teaser. Also, Kuo is well-known for his accurate predictions on Apple products. Hence, there is a possibility that the new information revealed by Kuo may become a reality. The analyst did not reveal any information on whether the Note 8 will come with AR capabilities.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Will Come In Black,Orchid Gray & Deep Blue

Samsung is rumored to release several smartphones with dual rear cameras this year. The first one that is speculated to debut with the new camera system include the Chinese version of the Galaxy J7 (2017). The other two smartphones that are pegged to come with dual rear cameras are Galaxy C10 and Galaxy C7 (2017) which has been already certified by TENAA.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is rumored to feature a 6.3-inch Infinity Display that will support QHD+ resolution. It is expected to debut in Snapdragon 835 and Exynos 8895 chipset variants featuring 6 GB of RAM. It will be launching on Aug. 23 and is expected to get showcased at the IFA 2017 that will be held between Sept. 1 to 6.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: