Galaxy Note 8 Launches Late August and Goes on Sale in September Says CEO

The Galaxy Note 8 has been in the news a lot lately, with the focus being on launch date. Samsung’s CEO has decided to clear the air regarding when the new flagship will hit the market.

Speaking at an interview in Taiwan during the weekend, the CEO, DJ Koh said plans are underway to release the Galaxy Note 8 in August. He then said availability will be in two phases. The US, UK and Samsung’s home country will get the phone first in September while the rest of the world gets it in October.

Samsung is aiming for an early release so that sales do not coincide with that of the new iPhones.

The new Galaxy Note 8 will be the direct successor to the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 which had to be recalled. This was due to issues with its battery which caused it to burst into flames and made it dangerous to use.

Samsung later re-launched the phone has a refurbished version this month, calling it the Galaxy FE. It is currently available in South Korea and may launch globally later. The phone now comes with a smaller battery, a Snapdragon 821 processor and Samsung’s new assistant called Bixby.

Previous reports had put the Galaxy Note 8′ launch on August 23 and while the CEO didn’t state the exact date, we know it is definitely late August.

