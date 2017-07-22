Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Will Come In Black,Orchid Gray & Deep Blue

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Note 8 will launch on August 23 at an event in New York. The new Note will feature a new design almost identical to that of the Galaxy S8+ save for a bigger display, dual cameras and a stylus.

For colors, the Galaxy Note 8 is said to arrive in at least three variants. Leakster Roland Quandt says it will come in black, orchid gray, and a new deep blue color.

Samsung Galaxy Note8 coming in Black, Orchid Grey and a new Deep Blue. At least. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) July 22, 2017

The deep blue variant is what we are excited to see since it is a new color.

The Galaxy Note 7 came with a new color, Coral Blue, that was greatly accepted. Samsung had to release the Galaxy S7 in the same color after pulling the Note 7 from the market. The Galaxy S8 and S8+ also got released in coral blue color a few days go.

Smartphone manufacturers have added more interesting colors to their lineup this year. Huawei released the P10 in green and blue; Xiaomi launched the Mi 6 in blue too; and Apple released a red version of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. A leaked image also shows the soon-to-be released Meizu Pro7 will arrive in red too.

